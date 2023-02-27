Raleigh’s Black History Trolley Tour

Celebrate Raleigh’s Black history on this special tour highlighting the downtown area’s Black heritage. Explore the city aboard the Historic Raleigh Trolley to learn more about the historic homes, schools, churches, and businesses important to the capital’s Black history.
Tours will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Registration is $10 and can be purchased at reclink.raleighnc.gov. (tickets for the trolley tour on Saturday, June 17 will be available for purchase on Thursday, March 2 at reclink.raleighnc.gov). To register over the phone or for more information, please call the Mordecai Historic Park Visitor Center at 919-996-4364.
Dates and Times
Sunday, April 16 – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 – 11 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $10
