HomeBlack History Month

Raleigh’s Black History Trolley Tour

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
USA, California, Los Angeles, Couple doing finances together

Source: Tetra Images – Rob Lewine / Getty

Celebrate Raleigh’s Black history on this special tour highlighting the downtown area’s Black heritage. Explore the city aboard the Historic Raleigh Trolley to learn more about the historic homes, schools, churches, and businesses important to the capital’s Black history.

Tours will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Registration is $10 and can be purchased at reclink.raleighnc.gov.  (tickets for the trolley tour on Saturday, June 17 will be available for purchase on Thursday, March 2 at reclink.raleighnc.gov). To register over the phone or for more information, please call the Mordecai Historic Park Visitor Center at 919-996-4364.

Dates and Times

Sunday, April 16 – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 – 11 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $10

Register on RecLink

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Black history Historic raleigh

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL
Close