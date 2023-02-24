Raleigh Parks Dream Job Fair Is March 9

The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department encompasses everything from youth and teen programs to natural resources. Our department has open, part-time positions that uniquely cater to nearly every interest and field of study.
Speak to leaders from different divisions to learn more about what positions are available, submit interest forms on-site that go directly to our department’s top hiring managers, and enjoy free food and fun throughout!
Those who submit an employment interest form will be entered to win TICKETS to the DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL!
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Location: Marsh Creek Park, 3050 N New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604
Ages: 15 and up
Cost: Free
Pre-registration is encouraged.
Divisions Represented:
Youth/School Programs
Teen Programs
Community Centers
Natural Resources
Aquatics
Marketing
Athletics
Inclusion/Specialized Rec
Parks
Historic Resources
Amusements
Health and Wellness
