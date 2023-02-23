Paper Shredding & Electronic Drop Off Event In Morrisville

Each year, the Town of Morrisville hosts two Green Day events for community members to recycle goods that cannot be placed in residential recycling pickup and to dispose of hazardous or sensitive materials. These events are sponsored by the Public Works Department, the Sustainability Program, and the Morrisville Environment and Stormwater Committee, and they take place each spring and fall.
The next Green Day event will be on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. Drive-thru service will be available, and participants will be able to choose from several stations for recycling and safe disposal. Town staff and volunteers will be on hand to help attendees where needed.
Participants are urged to drive slowly through the stations as there will be foot traffic and volunteers directing attendees.
Paper Shredding
Shredding collection truck will take up to two bags or boxes of paper to be shredded per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines.
PLEASE NOTE: Only sensitive documents should be brought for shredding. Other paper items such as mail, newspapers, printer paper, and so on should go in your regular curbside recycle bin.
Textiles
A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles from March 1-18. Click here for a complete list of items that are Green Zone Recycling, as well as a list of prohibited items.
F.O.G. Collection
Click here for details for accepted Fats, Oils, and Grease (F.O.G.).
E-Recycling
There will be a drop-off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment. Clickhere to check the list of items accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item.
Medication Take-Back
The Morrisville Police Department will have a bin to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.
Batteries
All household batteries will be accepted. No large car, boat, other vehicle batteries will be accepted, and no damaged or leaking batteries will be accepted.
CFL bulbs will also be accepted at the battery station.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
Only Super Bowl M.V.P. To Be On The Losing Team
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Is Rihanna Pregnant? [UPDATED]
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Maia Campbell Sober & Doing Much Better!
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage