Paper Shredding & Electronic Drop Off Event In Morrisville

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Each year, the Town of Morrisville hosts two Green Day events for community members to recycle goods that cannot be placed in residential recycling pickup and to dispose of hazardous or sensitive materials. These events are sponsored by the Public Works Department, the Sustainability Program, and the Morrisville Environment and Stormwater Committee, and they take place each spring and fall.

The next Green Day event will be on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. Drive-thru service will be available, and participants will be able to choose from several stations for recycling and safe disposal. Town staff and volunteers will be on hand to help attendees where needed.

Participants are urged to drive slowly through the stations as there will be foot traffic and volunteers directing attendees.

Paper Shredding

Shredding collection truck will take up to two bags or boxes of paper to be shredded per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines. PLEASE NOTE: Only sensitive documents should be brought for shredding. Other paper items such as mail, newspapers, printer paper, and so on should go in your regular curbside recycle bin.

Textiles A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles from March 1-18. Click here for a complete list of items that are Green Zone Recycling, as well as a list of prohibited items. F.O.G. Collection Click here for details for accepted Fats, Oils, and Grease (F.O.G.). E-Recycling There will be a drop-off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment. Clickhere to check the list of items accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item. Medication Take-Back The Morrisville Police Department will have a bin to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal. Batteries All household batteries will be accepted. No large car, boat, other vehicle batteries will be accepted, and no damaged or leaking batteries will be accepted. CFL bulbs will also be accepted at the battery station.

