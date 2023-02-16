Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Applications Open

CLOSE
The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 to develop their skills and prepare for future employment by spending the summer working for the City of Raleigh.
Program Update
The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program (RSYEP) remains committed to serving our Raleigh youth. The health, safety and well-being of our youth, program staff and partners remain our highest priority.
Key Dates
- 2023 application and interview process will be Feb. 15 through March 31
- Mandatory Orientation for ALL hires: May 20
- Mandatory In-Person Training (Junior Counselors): TBD
- Work Dates: June 20 – August 4
Program Requirements
Participants must:
- be age 15-18 as of May 31, 2023;
- live within the Raleigh city limits;
- be available to work June 20-August 4;
- attend in-person program orientation on May 20;
- be the only one in your household participating in this program;
- have computer and internet access, if you choose the virtual option;
- not miss more than four program days;
- not be enrolled in summer school; and,
- have an NC State Issued ID, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or current school report card that shows a Raleigh zip code at the time of interview. No exceptions.
Vaccination Information
- As of September of 2021, all new employees must be fully-vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus for in-person or hybrid.
- If there is a medical reason or sincerely held religious belief preventing you from receiving an available COVID-19 vaccination, and you are selected as a candidate for consideration, we have an accommodations process in place for those requests.
- For candidates that are interested in virtual/remote employment only, COVID-19 vaccination is not required.