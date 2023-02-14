HomeBlack History Month

Check Out These Black-Owned Eateries In Orange County

This Black History Month (and beyond,) you might want to check out some of these Black-owned restaurants across Orange County.

CHAPEL HILL BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS

Blend of Soul Juice 919-338-6281 blendofsoul.com

Cosmic Cantina 128 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill cosmiccantina.com

Dame’s Chicken & Waffles 147 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill 919-240-4228 dameschickenwaffles.com

Mama Dip’s Kitchen 408 W Rosemary St., Chapel Hill 919-942-5837 mamadips.com

Tonya’s Cookies 405 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill 919-423-3392 tonyascookies.com

Vegan Flava Café 306 W Franklin St. Suite G, Chapel Hill 919-960-1832 veganflavacafe.com

Walt’s Grill 111 S Merritt Mill Rd., Chapel Hill 919-933-1744 Search for “Walt’s Grill” on facebook.com

CARRBORO BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS

401 Main 401 E. Main St., Carrboro 919-390-3598 401main.com

Country Junction Restaurant 404 W. Weaver St., Carrboro 919-929-2462 Search “Country Junction Restaurant” on facebook.com

HILLSBOROUGH BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS

Big Bob’s City Grill 584 Cornelius St., Hillsborough 919-732-2953

Mighty Mike’s Rolling Bistro & Grill Food Truck in Hillsborough 919-426-6750 Search “Mighty Mike’s” on streetfoodfinder.com

List courtesy of News & Observer: https://www.newsobserver.com/living/food-drink/article272191123.html#storylink=cpy

 

 

