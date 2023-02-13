Wake Forest Black History Month Walking Tours

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Wake Forest will offer free Black History Month Walking Tours of the Northeast Community every Thursday in February at 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and each tour is limited to the first 15 people to sign up.

SIGN UP NOW

Walking Tour Overview

Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Along the way, each group will discuss the developmental and architectural history of the area, along with the significant men and women who shaped the Northeast Community. Tours are outside only and will not include the inside of individual homes or buildings. For questions or more information, email Michelle Michael.

Each tour is approximately 90 minutes and will begin at Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., proceed south to East Spring Street, west to North White Street, north to East Juniper Avenue and east back to Taylor Street Park.

Know Before You Go

Tours will start promptly at the designated time and be led by historic preservation and museum staff.

Each tour will begin and end at Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St.

Tours take approximately 90 minutes.

Pre-registration is required by completing the sign-up form. Every participant must register individually.

Space is limited to the first 15 participants to sign up.

Please dress appropriately for the weather and be sure to wear comfortable shoes.

On the day of the tour, please consider the health and safety of others in your group by maintaining a safe social distance and/or wearing a mask.

Parking

Parallel parking is available along North Taylor Street and Walnut Street.

Inclement Weather

In the event inclement weather forces the cancellation of a scheduled tour, an email notification will be sent to everyone who has pre-registered announcing the cancellation.

Attention History Buffs!

Anyone interested in the history of Wake Forest is encouraged to visit the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St. The museum is free and open Tuesday-Friday, 9 am-noon and 1:30-4:30 pm, and Sundays, 2-5 pm. Please check the museum website for any scheduling changes.

The Historic Preservation Commission has also published walking tour brochures of the Downtown Historic District and Local Historic District. Both brochures are available at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. In addition, the Downtown Historic District Tour is available online and the local historic district is available here.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark