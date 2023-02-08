HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s that time of the week and Rock T wants to take a moment and highlight HBCU grads who are out here making big moves in the medical & entertainment community!

Showing love to these three gentlemen this morning, sit back and learn more about these Tuskegee University graduates who are taking the veterinary field by storm by opening their own practices, continuing to give back to the university, and now having their own reality TV show called the Vet Life on Animal Planet.

Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross & Dr. Michael Lavigne of Tuskegee University are three successful Black veterinarians and reality TV stars!

If you didn’t know about Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross & Dr. Michael Lavigne, now you know!

HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com