Durham Parks & Rec Summer Camps Registration Begins March 13

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Durham Parks and Recreation’s (DPR) 2023 summer camp season will begin on Monday, March 13. Participants can register online, in person at DPR’s Administrative Building, or at any DPR recreation center during facility operating hours. Online registration will be available 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. A login account and ID are required to register online. Instructions can be found at DPRPlayMore.org.

DPR summer camp will be held Tuesday, June 20, through Friday, August 18, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. The camp offers a safe, inclusive environment where all children are encouraged to participate. Campers will learn life skills through group activities and will be exposed to diverse athletic, environmental and educational experiences.

This year DPR is incorporating all new programming to help create camp experiences for all children in the Durham community. Designed for teens ages 13-17, DPR’s Teen Summer Connect Camp provides an opportunity for teens to engage in age-appropriate activities focused on a particular interest.

Summer programming will also feature a specialty camp hosted at Walltown Park Recreation Center for tweens. The In-Betweeners Camp was designed specifically for campers ages 12-14 years old. Campers will learn leadership and life skills each week while developing a positive sense of self and building their self-esteem.

DPR is currently seeking applicants 16+ to fill several summer seasonal positions. Pay ranges from $15.92-$20.86 per hour. Applicants can visit DPRPlayMore.org to apply.

The cost per child, per week, is $132 for city residents and $157 for non-city residents. Multi-child discounts are available. To register, participants must pay a $25 registration fee per week that their child will attend camp.

To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, a sliding fee scale scholarship is available for families with special circumstances affecting their ability to pay the total amount. The scale ranges from 10-100% and is based on income and the number of persons living in the household. If approved, the reduced fee is valid for one year. Sliding scale applications are due by February 24. Please note that the application, once received by DPR, may take up to 5-7 days to process.

Call the DPR administrative office at 919-560-4355 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, for registration assistance or to make arrangements to pick up a Sliding Fee Scale application (if not able to access online).

We also have camps available for 5-12 year olds.

