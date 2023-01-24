Nominate An Individual Or Business That Has Positively Impacted Apex!

The Think Apex Awards allow town officials to recognize businesses, individuals, non-profit organizations, and youth for their dedicated service to others and the Apex community as a whole. Honoring community members for their dedication and invaluable contributions to our community strengthens our commitment to one another as the Peak of Good Living.
Do you know a business, individual, non-profit, or youth that has uniquely given back or positively impacted the Apex community in 2022? Help shine a light on those community members by nominating them for a Think Apex Award now through February 28th!
Nomination requirements:
- Individual, group, and youth nominees must live in Apex.
- Business and non-profit nominees must be located in Apex.
- Home based businesses not located in Apex must exhibit 75% Apex based clientele.
- Past recipients of the Top Thinker Award ARE NOT eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)
- Past recipients of the Honorable Mention Award ARE eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)
Note: This is not an award based on “customer service” or any other aspect of an individual’s profession.
Click here to access the online nomination form
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark