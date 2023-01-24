Nominate An Individual Or Business That Has Positively Impacted Apex!

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

The Think Apex Awards allow town officials to recognize businesses, individuals, non-profit organizations, and youth for their dedicated service to others and the Apex community as a whole. Honoring community members for their dedication and invaluable contributions to our community strengthens our commitment to one another as the Peak of Good Living.

Do you know a business, individual, non-profit, or youth that has uniquely given back or positively impacted the Apex community in 2022? Help shine a light on those community members by nominating them for a Think Apex Award now through February 28th!

Nomination requirements:

Individual, group, and youth nominees must live in Apex.

Business and non-profit nominees must be located in Apex.

Home based businesses not located in Apex must exhibit 75% Apex based clientele.

Past recipients of the Top Thinker Award ARE NOT eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)

eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below) Past recipients of the Honorable Mention Award ARE eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)

Note: This is not an award based on “customer service” or any other aspect of an individual’s profession.

Click here to access the online nomination form

