Raleigh Police Investigates Officer-Involved Taser Death of Raleigh Man

Raleigh Police officers are being investigated after a man died in custody Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) after cops used a taser on him during an arrest.

The incident occurred at around 2 am, outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police approached a suspicious vehicle, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. “During [the] course of [the] investigation, a decision was made to make an arrest,” Patterson said. “[Then,] the subject ran from officers. During that time, officers tried to get the individual in custody. He resisted, and a Taser was deployed.”

As reported by WRAL, the man, identified by family members as 32-year-old Darryl Williams of Raleigh, ran into the woods.

Officers were then able to get the individual into custody and handcuffed, where he later became unresponsive,” Chief Patterson said. “Our officers did provide life-saving measures, and EMS was called. The individual was transported to the hospital, where he later died.”

No shots were fired during the incident.

A total of six officers were involved in the incident. Chief Patterson said that they have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting or in-custody death. The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, while Raleigh Police will also look into the case to ensure that proper policies and procedures were followed. Raleigh Police will also provide a five-day report to the city manager’s office.

“I will tell you anytime there is a loss of life, it’s taken very seriously by the department,” Patterson said. “We will ensure a full investigation will happen.”

The incident in Raleigh follows a strikingly similar officer-involved death in Los Angeles on January 3. 31-year-old Keenan Anderson was tasered to death as he was looking for help following a car accident.

