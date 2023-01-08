Tina Knowles-Lawson Sends Granddaughter Blue Ivy A Sweet Message For Her 11th Birthday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Can you believe that Blue Ivy Carter is now 11 years old? And as the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, the adorable pre-teen has certainly won over the hearts of all of us!

The Grammy-award winning 11 year old just celebrated her birthday over the weekend and received well wishes from all of her mom and dad’s celebrity friends and family. Among those was Tina Knowles-Lawson, Blue Ivy’s grandmother, who took to Instagram to write her the sweetest birthday post.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote to her granddaughter. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday. Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special! You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human . You truly bring me joy!! Grandma T”

Check out the heartfelt post below.

Big Capricorn energy! Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!

