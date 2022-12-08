Don’t Miss This Bike Safety Program This Weekend In Durham

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Bike Durham and the Durham Public Schools are onto something: riding a bicycle is a fun way to learn. It builds confidence, promotes critical thinking and responsibility, and as a bonus, uses Mother Nature as its classroom. The partnership between the two entities began in 2021 after the Bike Durham Board entered into a contract with the City for their Safe Routes to School program and began a pilot program at Merrick-Moore Elementary School.

Through a generous donation, Bike Durham also initiated a balance bike program, called All Kids Bike, geared toward kindergarteners, designed to introduce them to a bike without pedals to promote balance before riding.

The bike riding safety program, taught during Physical Education classes, uses bicycle safety educators and volunteers to teach a four-session class that culminates with a community event. At the event, students show the skills they’ve learned, and others can come to learn safe bike riding skills.

This Saturday, December 10 from noon until 2 p.m., DPS and Bike Durham will host a culminating event to celebrate the end of bike safety class for Eastway. The event will be held on the Eastway campus. It will feature bike activities for students of all grades, a helmet giveaway, and a guided walking tour of the Holton Healthy Mile Trail. Bike Durham will have a number of balance bikes, for young students. Balance bikes are bikes without pedals used to teach youth how to balance before pedaling. Bike Durham will serve pizza and cookies from Ninth Street Bakery at the end of the event.

This Fall, Bike Durham has worked with six DPS schools to teach bicycle safety at E.K. Powe, Merrick-Moore, Pearsontown, W.G. Pearson, Fayetteville, and Eastway elementary schools. Bike Durham will bring the curriculum to an additional six schools in the Spring.

Jacopo Montobbio, the Education Program Manager with Bike Durham, works with teachers and students to build the young people’s confidence in riding bikes, promote the concept of walking, biking, and rolling to school, and utilize outdoor learning. “Learning how to ride a bike confidently and without giving up is good for the kids. They are so enthusiastic. They love being outside and on bikes.” he said.

