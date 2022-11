LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Legendary comedian George Wallace checks in with Foxy’s Karen Clark, and there was not a dull moment in the conversation. He’s coming to the Raleigh Improv this weekend with J. Anthony Brown and Myra J, bringing the funny! Check out the conversation and then grab your tickets!