State Agencies Now Accepting Applications for Summer Internships

Beginning this week, college students can apply for up to 100 internships across multiple North Carolina state government agencies. Governed by the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, the annual State Government Internship Program offers a 10-week, paid internship for college students interested in careers in state government.

“State government internships provide a fabulous opportunity to gain practical job experience while also exploring a potential rewarding career in public service,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “The program is a great way for students to network with peers and mentors, make connections and hone skills related to their respective career fields.”

Students can use the application portal to easily search and apply for internship opportunities by agency, location, and field of study. This year, the program is offering up to 100 different internships from as far west as Buncombe County to Dare County along North Carolina’s coast. Applications will be accepted through January 9, 2023.

Internships integrate education, career development and public service. Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Students can apply for summer projects including workforce development, business services, construction engineering, wildlife rehabilitation, among others.

The 2023 summer internship program will run May 22 – July 28. All interns are expected to work 40 hours each week for 10 weeks, earning a stipend of $12 per hour. In addition to hands-on professional development opportunities, interns will also participate in activities to broaden their knowledge of public service and state government including virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders for career development.

Since 1969, more than 4,300 internship opportunities have been awarded to North Carolina college students across the state. The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute or community college. As in previous years, the pool of internships will be diverse ranging from virtual to in-person to hybrid depending on the project and location.

“Every year, the number of applications exceed our expectations,” said Internship and Youth Programs Coordinator Candace D. Settle. “I encourage anyone who is interested in applying to do so early. This program is highly competitive.”

Interns are selected through a process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates also may be selected for a virtual interview with prospective supervisors.

For more information, please visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact the Youth Programs Coordinator, Candace D. Settle, at 984-236-0345. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.