Nostalgic Kiddie Perm Boxes Are Sending Black Twitter Users Down Memory Lane

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Remember the beautiful little black girls who graced the cover of some of your favorite relaxer boxes from back in the day? Well, it looks like they’re all grown up now. And it turns out a few big celebrities used to be featured on some of those famous kiddie perm boxes.

On Tuesday, a social media user named @AshTheDonLeon sent Black Twitter into a nostalgic frenzy when she posted a collage of popular relaxer brands from the late 90s and early 2000s. The image included classic covers from relaxer brands such as Pretty N Silky, ORS, and Dark & Lovely.

“Where are these girls today? Show yourselves,” @AshTheDonLeon tweeted along with the throwback photo.

Within seconds, a few of the models flooded Ash Leon’s comment section with current-day images of themselves.

@Nataliegithu, a model for Dark & Lovely, commented, “Oh we outchea…taller, blonder but the sass is still the same.”

Yung Baby Tate & Keyshia Cole were also featured on relaxer boxes

Rising Atlanta femcee Yung Baby Tate took fans by surprise when she popped into the comment section with a photo of her younger self on the cover of Africa’s Best. “Here I am today, a successful artist wearing 40″ bussdowns on national tv,” the “Poof Be Gone,” hitmaker wrote. Interestingly, the rapper revealed that she no longer wears perms.

Fans exploded with commentary after the hip-hop star posted the surprising photo. “BABY TATE ?? omg,” wrote one fan. While another stan chimed in: “Baby tate being a relaxer box girl tickles me. I been cheesing ever since.”

Jaelyn Evans, a model who appeared on the cover of ORS, also commented that she ”went natural,” after her brief stint as a relaxer cover star.

A few Twitter users were also surprised when a fan of Keyshia Cole posted a nostalgic photo of the singer gracing the cover of the Smooth Touch relaxer box. The R&B star had a two-year endorsement deal with the iconic hair brand in the mid-2000s.

“Wow what a time to be alive lmao the keyshia cole one is still sending me,” a user named @mssmith_2u wrote in response to the trending image.

This was such an iconic Black Twitter moment. Some of those images bring back fond memories of being in the salon chair as a kid. We can smell that tart perm just by looking at these photos. While the natural hair community is thriving, it seems like relaxers have made a comeback in recent years. Do you still wear a perm today? Tell us about your hair care experience, and check out some more reactions to the nostalgic perm photo below.

DON’T MISS…

A TikToker Paid $225 For A Silk Press And I’m Floored

TRIED IT!: I Visited Beleza Natural In Harlem And Now I’m Hooked

Nostalgic Kiddie Perm Boxes Are Sending Black Twitter Users Down Memory Lane was originally published on hellobeautiful.com