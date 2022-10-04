Halloween 2022 Events Around The Triangle

We are officially entering Halloween Season, and Foxy 107/104 wants to keep you up to date on the local events around the Triangle! From parties to trunk-or-treats, we got you covered!
**This post will be updated as more events are added!**
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Geek and Grub Market — Halloween Edition
11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Fred Fletcher Park, Raleigh
Trick or Treat the Trail in Morrisville
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Morrisville Community Park
Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival at The Block on Main in Holly Springs Oct 23
3:30 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | The Block on Main, Holly Springs
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Trunk or Treat at Millbrook United Methodist Church in Raleigh, including dinner
5:00 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Millbrook United Methodist Church, Raleigh
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Fall Festival: trick or treating, hay maze, costume contests, more…
4:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Park West Village
Clayton Harvest Festival
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Horne Square (Clayton)
Friday, October 28, 2022
Trick or Treat in Fuquay-Varina
2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Fuquay-Varina
Wendell Treat Trail
5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Community Park
Trunk or Treat at Holton Center
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Holton Career and Resource Center, Durham
Selma Trunk or Treat
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Selma Civic Center
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Smithfield Trunk or Treat
10:30 am to 12:30 pm | FREE | Smithfield Community Park
Frankenfest — free Halloween event in nearby Franklinton
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Franklinton
Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary
Trunk or Treat at Christ the King Church in Durham, including hot dog dinner
4:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Christ the King Community Church, Durham
Trunk or Treat in Angier
5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Jack Marley Park, Angier
Trunk or Treat at Sanderford Road
5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sanderford Road Park, Raleigh
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary
Trunk or Treat Car Meet at Durham County Memorial Stadium
3:00 pm to 8:00 pm | $5.00 | Durham County Memorial Stadium
Haunted Hill Halloween event in Chapel Hill: trunk or treat, ghost stories, and a movie
5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Chapel Hill Community Center
Trunk or Treat at Plymouth Church in Raleigh
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Plymouth Church, Raleigh
Monday, October 31, 2022
Trick or Treat at North Hills
10:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | North Hills
Trick-or-Treat the Trail at White Deer Park in Garner
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | White Deer Park, Garner
34th Annual Hallow-Eno: celebrate Halloween at West Point on the Eno
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | West Point on the Eno, Durham
Aversboro Trunk or Treat Harvest Fest
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner