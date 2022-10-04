It’s National Taco Day! Check Out The Deals!!

It’s National Taco Day on Taco Tuesday!!! Check out taco deals in our area.
Taco Bell
For today only, the Taco Pass is back!! Prepare to celebrate with a taco a day for 30 days. Get all the details.
Tijuana Flats
Celebrate with $4 margaritas & sangria! Dress like a taco and get a free taco with a $2 purchase today! More details.https://www.tijuanaflats.com/promotions/offer-terms
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe Rewards Members get $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, complete with free ships and salsa. Download their app for details.
Chuy’s
Chuy’s will be serving up our world-famous tacos and drink specials all day. Add a Ground Beef Taco (Crispy or Soft!) to any entrée for just $1.
We are also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair.
The taco love doesn’t stop there… Dress like a taco on National Taco Day, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to your nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of your choice. More details here.
