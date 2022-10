It’s National Taco Day! Check Out The Deals!!

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

It’s National Taco Day on Taco Tuesday!!! Check out taco deals in our area.

Taco Bell

For today only, the Taco Pass is back!! Prepare to celebrate with a taco a day for 30 days. Get all the details.

Tijuana Flats

Celebrate with $4 margaritas & sangria! Dress like a taco and get a free taco with a $2 purchase today! More details.https://www.tijuanaflats.com/promotions/offer-terms

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe Rewards Members get $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, complete with free ships and salsa. Download their app for details.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s will be serving up our world-famous tacos and drink specials all day. Add a Ground Beef Taco (Crispy or Soft!) to any entrée for just $1.

We are also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair.

The taco love doesn’t stop there… Dress like a taco on National Taco Day, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to your nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of your choice. More details here.

