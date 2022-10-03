Get NC College Application Fees Waived!

HomeNews

Countdown to College (C2C) supports college access every October. C2C activities help high school seniors complete three important college enrollment steps: residency, FAFSA, and applications. Many NC colleges and universities will support C2C by waiving application fees during College Application Week, October 17-21, 2022. MORE DETAILS HERE

Check out the list of NC colleges and universities that are waiving application fees on CFNC.org during College Application Week!

Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Bennett College

Brevard College

Cabarrus College of Health

Sciences

Campbell University

Catawba College

Chowan University

Davidson College

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Elon University

Fayetteville State University

Gardner-Webb University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Louisburg College

Mars Hill University

Meredith College

Methodist University

Montreat College

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Wesleyan University

Pfeier University

Queens University of Charlotte

Saint Augustine’s University

Salem College

Shaw University

St. Andrews University

University of North Carolina Asheville

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Warren Wilson College

Western Carolina University

William Peace University

Wingate University

Winston-Salem State University

All 58 NC Community Colleges

