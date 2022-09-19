LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As you know, we are in the middle of Hurricane Season, and right now, you are probably wondering if we need to stock up and prepare for a big storm this week. No worries, we got you covered on that tip!

Hurricane Fiona is the latest storm that we are looking out for. It was upgraded as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday (Sept. 19), with heavy rainfall hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as reported by WRAL. Fiona made landfall along the DR coast earlier Monday, after causing catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico with landslides, floods, and power outages.

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

WRAL meteorologist Peta Sheerwood said Fiona is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday. If Fiona reaches Category 3 strength, it will be the first major hurricane of the season. It is expected to curve northwest by Wednesday, and it may head towards Bermuda by Friday.

With ALL THAT said, what does that mean for us here in North Carolina?

The good news is that the U.S. will not be directly impacted by Fiona. However, be prepared for an increased rip current risk and rough surf along the NC coast. We can expect that around late Wednesday and through the weekend. The water could be rough along our coast beginning late Wednesday, according to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. Waves will be between 4 to 7 feet Thursday and possibly 10 feet by Friday. Winds could gust up to about 30 mph along the coast late this week.

Although Fiona won’t hit the states directly, this is still a good time to stock up on your non-perishable items and your emergency kit items anyway. Better safe than sorry.

Storm Watch: Will Hurricane Fiona Impact NC Coast? was originally published on hiphopnc.com