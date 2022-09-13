Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We finally got our first look at the new film that gives us a riveting and nostalgic celebratory look at the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball team. Netflix released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary The Redeem Team this week (September 13).

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike ‘Coach K’ Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

You can check out the trailer here:

The documentary also features Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and archival interviews with the late Kobe Bryant.

The Redeem Team is an Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media production in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball. This is Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which is the media studio owned and operated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and also marks the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service. They have opened up their never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history.

The Redeem Team was directed by Jon Weinbach (‘The Last Dance’). The documentary was produced by Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza. On top of directing, Weinbach also took on executive producer responsibilities alongside Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of UNINTERRUPTED.

The Redeem Team will be available to stream globally on Netflix on October 7. Let us know what you think abut the trailer in the comments!

Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary was originally published on globalgrind.com