Title: “A Candid Conversation with Black Men About Prostate Health”
Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 6:30pm –7:30 pm EST/3:30pm-4:30pm PST
Speakers:
- Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN), Director of Clinical Trials and Education
- Dr. Keith Crawford, MD, PhD
- Men’s Health Council of Durham County, Durham Department of Public Health (MHC)
- Earl Manhertz
- Bradley Long
- Howard Williams
- Duke Cancer Institute’s Community Advisory Council
- Jeff Dowd
Moderator:
- Dr. Angelo Moore, PhD, RN, NE-BC
- Assistant Director, Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity, Duke Cancer Institute (DCI)
Event Description:
Black men have the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the US, two times higher than White men. This webinar will feature Black men having a candid conversation about prostate cancer health. The men will discuss their views, fears and concerns for themselves and their family members related to prostate cancer. They will delve into prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, treatment decisions, and the journey through care. They will also discuss their thoughts about participation in clinical trials and how health care providers and research staff can better engage and partner with them.
