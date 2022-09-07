Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Title: “A Candid Conversation with Black Men About Prostate Health”

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 6:30pm –7:30 pm EST/3:30pm-4:30pm PST

Speakers:

Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN), Director of Clinical Trials and Education Dr. Keith Crawford, MD, PhD

Men’s Health Council of Durham County, Durham Department of Public Health (MHC) Earl Manhertz Bradley Long Howard Williams

Duke Cancer Institute’s Community Advisory Council Jeff Dowd



Moderator:

Dr. Angelo Moore, PhD, RN, NE-BC Assistant Director, Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity, Duke Cancer Institute (DCI)



Event Description:

Black men have the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the US, two times higher than White men. This webinar will feature Black men having a candid conversation about prostate cancer health. The men will discuss their views, fears and concerns for themselves and their family members related to prostate cancer. They will delve into prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, treatment decisions, and the journey through care. They will also discuss their thoughts about participation in clinical trials and how health care providers and research staff can better engage and partner with them.

Please join us and tell a friend!

Registration is free and required. This event is open to all community members, so please share with others. Seats are limited, so register by September 13, 2022 at 5pm.

After registration is completed, a Zoom link for the webinar will be provided the day of the event. For questions call (919) 684-0409 or email aretha.cooper@duke.edu.

