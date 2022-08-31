Wake County Public Libraries to Give New Life to Your Kids’ Books

… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Want to free up some space on your kids’ bookshelves and help children in need at the same time? Wake County Public Libraries is kicking off its second annual book drive tomorrow, and your near-new and gently used books could go a long way toward helping another child succeed.

The book drive, which runs throughout September, benefits Wake Up and Read, a community coalition made up of more than 30 committed organizations working together toward one common goal — that each and every child in Wake County, regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, will read proficiently by the end of third grade.

“We want all Wake County children to get off to a great start – and books play such an important role in that,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “This is a way for families to pay it forward and help other kids gain literacy skills that will help them in school and beyond.”

Throughout the month, simply bring your new or gently used children’s books to any Wake County Public Libraries location during regular business hours. Librarians will sort and attractively bundle your donations. Wake Up and Read’s community partners, including “Books in Barber Shops,” Centro Para Familias Hispanas, the Marcus Harris Foundation, Raleigh’s Rolling Readers and others, will then distribute the bundles to kids who need them.

During WCPL’s inaugural book drive in 2021, library visitors donated more than 12,000 diverse, engaging and visually appealing books.

This partnership with Wake Up and Read is part of WCPL’s Every Family Ready to Achieve initiative, which helps Wake County families achieve personal success through library programs and services. Learn more about this core principle here.

