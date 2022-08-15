Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.

The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department to develop actionable strategies to reduce firearm violence, minimize opportunities for victimization and reduce the fear and incidence of crime.

This event could not be possible without the engagement of our community supporters, including Mount Peace Baptist Church, the Raleigh-Apex Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the North Carolina Chapter of Moms Demand Action, and the Raleigh Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

The Raleigh Gun Buy Back Event is an opportunity for everyone to take action to eliminate and prevent problems that impact the safety and order in our city by surrendering operable firearms to the Raleigh Police Department.

Those who surrender a working firearm are eligible to receive a gift card worth up to $200, depending on the type and quantity of firearms surrendered.

Items such as Airsoft, paintball, BB, pellet, and 3D guns, as well as guns that are not operational, altered, or damaged, will be accepted. However, these items do not qualify for the gift card.

To ensure the safety of everyone

All participants must arrive and remain in a motor vehicle throughout the process.

*We cannot accept individuals who walk up to the event, cyclists, or motorcycle operators.

All participants and occupants of the vehicle must be 18 years or older.

Firearms should be unloaded in a case, box, bag, or secured with a gun lock.

All firearms must be in the vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or rear cargo area.

Firearms must not be within the driver or occupants’ reach.

Raleigh Police will secure and remove each firearm from the vehicle.

Getting to the Event

All participants should approach the event area from Raleigh Boulevard and follow the signs and instructions. Raleigh Police will be present to regulate the traffic flow for this event.

