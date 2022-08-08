WE2022 Panel: Black Men Revealed

CLOSE
An honest & transparent conversation on what Black women should know about the perspectives and thoughts of Black men.
Moderator: Brian Dawson of K975
Panelists:
- Sulaiman Mausi – SVP of Black Promoters Collective, Author of The Power of Us: How to Win in Marriage & Business
- Marcus D. Wiley – Comedian, Former co-host, Yolanda Adams Morning Show
- David Banner – Grammy Award-winning rapper & producer
- Gene Hoskins – Gospel singer & songwriter
- David Mann – Gospel singer & actor (Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living)