Worried About Monkeypox? Check Out This Town Hall Thursday

Equality NC is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to host a virtual town hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to share information on how to get checked for monkeypox, access testing and find treatment. Anyone can get monkeypox, but the majority of cases identified globally and in North Carolina in the current outbreak have been in men who have sex with men. Participants can attend the event at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1600523673 or via One Tap Mobile.