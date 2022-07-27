News
Worried About Monkeypox? Check Out This Town Hall Thursday

Equality NC is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to host a virtual town hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to share information on how to get checked for monkeypox, access testing and find treatment.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but the majority of cases identified globally and in North Carolina in the current outbreak have been in men who have sex with men. Participants can attend the event at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1600523673 or via One Tap Mobile.
What:
Monkeypox Town Hall: How to get checked, tested and protected.
When:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

6:30–8 p.m.
Who:
Kody H. Kinsley, Secretary, NCDHHS

Dr. Victoria Mobley, NCDHHS Medical Consultant and Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

Rebby Kern, ModeratorDirector of Education Policy at Equality NC
Where:
Watch at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1600523673. Or One tap mobile: US: +16692545252,,1600523673# or +16468287666,,1600523673#

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Communication Access Real Time Translation (CART) captioning will be available

You can find the latest information about Monkeypox cases in North Carolina, along with details on North Carolina’s response to the outbreak on the NCDHHS website.

 

 

