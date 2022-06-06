The Rock Gifts His Mom A Fully Furnished New Home

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Goals!!

The Rock recently posted that he purchased his mom another new home. He’s purchased her other homes in the past, but she said that she wants this to be her last.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy 🥹

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, “After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.”

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being.

Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark