What’s Trending: Luenell & Marvin Hunter Break Down The D.L. Hughley & Mo’Nique Feud

Our guy D.L. just can’t catch a break!

Following a highly-publicized beef with Kanye West a few months back, not to mention his strong views on the political climate, D..L. Hughley is at the forefront of yet another public dispute. This time it’s with fellow comedy legend Mo’Nique over a headliner mixup at a recent comedy show in Detroit.

Given Rickey’s personal relationship with both standup stars, the RSMS crew decided to break down the misunderstanding with a little help from another pair of comedic pros: Luenell & Marvin Hunter.

Although both Marvin and Luenell made sure to bring the jokes as they talked about D.L. vs Mo’Nique, both also dropped some facts on who they felt was wrong, where things went overboard and who should ultimately be getting the blame in this unfortunate war between two legends in the game.

Take a minute to digest it all in this special extended edition of “Trending Topics” with Luenell & Marvin Hunter below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

