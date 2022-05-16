R. Kelly & Viral Brooklyn Subway Attacker Have Become Prison Pals

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Many of us tend to use the popular phrases “two peas in a pod” and “birds of a feather flock together” to make a comparison that’s more than often in a negative light.

With that said, you’d definitely be in the right to use either one of those to describe R. Kelly’s newly-formed prison friendship with the man arrested in last month’s viral Brooklyn subway shooting.

A report from New York Daily News confirmed that Kelly and Frank R. James are currently being housed in the same unit for high-risk inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. Although not cellmates — Kellz managed to get a “room” all to himself — jailhouse sources spotted the two men getting along with each other and sitting together for meals. One witness said, “They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds.”

More on their behavior behind bars below, via NY Daily News:

“In his few weeks in the jail, James has not been much of a complainer and drinks copious amounts of coffee, said one of the sources. Kelly, meanwhile, uses his music to lift spirits, numerous sources said.

In one surreal example, the self-proclaimed ‘King of R&B’ silenced a crowd in the visiting room at MDC when he stood in his jail fatigues and gave an a cappella performance of his chart-topping hit ‘I Believe I Can Fly,’ a source present for the impromptu concert recalled. Even MDC correction officers watched in stunned silence.

The performance wasn’t unusual. The singer — convicted of sex trafficking girls and young women at his concerts — often sings as if he’s back on tour, bringing joy to everyone in earshot, the source added.”

The 12 Play singer’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean wasn’t too keen with her client being linked in any way to another convict, commenting on their budding friendship by stating, “Mr. Kelly is not in control of who he is housed with,” also adding, “A friend is someone you voluntarily hang out with.”

This wouldn’t be the first report of the wolf R. Kelly showing off his best “sheep’s clothing” while incarcerated. Back in March, he sang over the phone for another prison pal’s daughter, which of course ended up going viral on TikTok. Although prison is far from being a playground, we’re just glad both him and Frank James aren’t currently in positions to commit the crimes they’ve been arrested for.

