LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Is all cheating created equal? There is emotional cheating and physical cheating. The ladies break down which one is the worst for them. Also, these ultimatum shows are popping up on all networks. Women are taking the reins on getting to the ring, but is this the best way to get a husband? Listen in for this and more.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Are women better cheaters?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Prepare for all warm days ahead! This season is going to be epic. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet this Spring.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Time stamps:

00:00- 14:42

14:42- 35:18

35:32- 50:40

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put A Ring On It” | Episode 65 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com