One Week Left to Register to Vote in the May 17 Primary and Cary Elections

The Wake County Board of Elections is reminding residents the voter registration deadline is just one week away on April 22. Anyone wishing to make their voice heard in the May Primary or Cary municipal election should not delay ensuring they can vote in the upcoming Congressional and local races.

“Even if you think your voter registration is up to date, it’s always a good idea to verify your information online,” said Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections. “If you have moved since the last time you voted, now is the time to update your voter registration. It takes just a couple of minutes and helps make sure everything goes smoothly on Election Day.”

To register or update your voter information, you need to fill out a one-page form. The signed form must be:

Postmarked by April 22 and mailed to Wake County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, N.C. 27602;

Delivered to the Wake County Board of Elections Office at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on April 22;

Printed and signed, scanned or photographed, and emailed to voter@wakegov.com by 5 p.m. on April 22;

Faxed to 919-231-5737 by 5 p.m. on April 22; or

You can also register or update your information at any Wake County Public Library by 5 p.m. on April 22.

If you have a valid North Carolina Driver License or identification card from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, you can also register to vote or update your information on the DMV’s website. This is a free and stand-alone service of the DMV.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com.

These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance 5 photos Launch gallery These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance 1. Swiss Cheese Plant Source:Jannet Serhan - Unsplash 1 of 5 2. Snake Plant Source:Sarah Bronske - Unsplash 2 of 5 3. Aloe Vera Plant Source:Stephanie Harvey - Unsplash 3 of 5 4. Pothos Plant Source:Severin Candrian - Unsplash 4 of 5 5. Peace Lily Source:Maria Elizabeth - Unsplash 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home – And They’re Low Maintenance These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home - And They're Low Maintenance [caption id="attachment_3603997" align="alignnone" width="809"] Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters[/caption] My plant journey began in 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic. After being stuck in the house for months on end, I began to go for walks every day to experience fresh air and have some human interaction. Facebook groups became a hub of information, so when a local hardware store posted that they were open and selling masks, I decided to make that my next destination. At the time, approved face coverings were few and far between. The prices of masks were inflated on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. And if you tried to purchase them in stores, they were sold out with no telling when they'd return. Little did I know my trip to the hardware store would spark one of the most healthiest obsessions I've ever grown. That day, I picked up a box of masks, Clorox disinfectant spray, and a baby pothos plant. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbP5bAYtEy1/ That one plant multiplied to over 50 babies that have taken over my apartment. People are usually impressed by my green thumb, and then they follow up with the question, "What plants can I get that are low maintenance?" Aka, what plants are absolutely hard to kill? Spring is for blooming, which means it's the best time to add some greenery to your living space. If you're a novice to the plant-mom life, then I'm here to share some of my knowledge. The right amount of sunlight, a consistent watering schedule, and genuine love for your babies birth an effective formula for long-living plants. Here are five low-maintenance plants that you can welcome to your home this spring.

