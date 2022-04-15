Politics
One Week Left to Register to Vote in the May 17 Primary and Cary Elections

The Wake County Board of Elections is reminding residents the voter registration deadline is just one week away on April 22. Anyone wishing to make their voice heard in the May Primary or Cary municipal election should not delay ensuring they can vote in the upcoming Congressional and local races.

“Even if you think your voter registration is up to date, it’s always a good idea to verify your information online,” said Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections. “If you have moved since the last time you voted, now is the time to update your voter registration. It takes just a couple of minutes and helps make sure everything goes smoothly on Election Day.”

To register or update your voter information, you need to fill out a one-page form. The signed form must be:

  • Postmarked by April 22 and mailed to Wake County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, N.C. 27602;
  • Delivered to the Wake County Board of Elections Office at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on April 22;
  • Printed and signed, scanned or photographed, and emailed to voter@wakegov.com by 5 p.m. on April 22;
  • Faxed to 919-231-5737 by 5 p.m. on April 22; or
  • You can also register or update your information at any Wake County Public Library by 5 p.m. on April 22.

If you have a valid North Carolina Driver License or identification card from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, you can also register to vote or update your information on the DMV’s website. This is a free and stand-alone service of the DMV.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com.

 

