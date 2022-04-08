Looking For A Part-Time Job? The PNC Arena Is Hiring!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The PNC Arena is hiring!!

Looking for a fun part-time job? In need of some extra money? PNC Arena wants YOU on our team! A variety of part-time positions are offered.

As positions become available they will be posted here.

More than 150 positions are currently available!

Multiple openings are available for each position.

**Visit our Hiring Event on Tuesday, April 12 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. for available part-time positions and on-site interviews**

10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet 1. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF NETFLIX'S "I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS," 2020 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. SKAI JACKSON AT META, 2020 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. SKAI JACKSON AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. SKAI JACKSON AT THE TODAY SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. SKAI JACKSON AT TLC'S GIVE A LITTLE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. SKAI JACKSON SPOTTED IN New York CITY, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. SKAI JACKSON AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. SKAI JACKSON BEAUTYCON FESITVAL, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. SKAI JACKSON AT THE HOUSE OF UOMA PRESENTS THE LAUNCH OF UOMA BEAUTY, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet 10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3104932" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Charley Gallay / Getty[/caption] Skai Jackson is part of the Generation Z population that's going to change the world. Whether it's through advocacy, business, fashion, or acting, this group of inspirational teens are giving us a lesson on what it takes to have a strong work ethic. Skai Jackson is more than just an actress. In 2016, she was listed as one of Time's most influential teens. Acting since the age of 5, she's managed a diverse career that includes working as a model, author, YouTuber and professional clapback queen. That, and she's a fashion icon in the making. The style queen makes each red carpet appearance worth watching. The girl can dress! Between hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she is often compared to a doll. Her big, bright eyes and petite size light up any and every red carpet she visits. Skai's style is always age-appropriate: nothing is too racy, over-the-top or juvenile. Yet, she still remains fashion-forward and classy. Today, (4/8), Skai Jackson turns 20. This birthday milestone is worthy of some fashionable praise. We're counting down 10 times the actress turned heads with her style, grace and beauty.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark