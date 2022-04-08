Fitness & Wellness
Self-Care Friday With Doc Swiner – Taking Time Away From Work

It seems like self-care is the thing that everyone has been talking about since we got hit with a pandemic. But what is self-care? Is it just getting a manicure and a massage? Or is it more than that? We chatted with Doc Swiner about the benefits of and types of self-care as well as her favorite forms of it. This week, Doc Swiner focuses on taking time away from work. This could include taking vacation or PTO or perhaps applying for FMLA with your human resources department.

Join us at 11:30 am each Friday on Foxy 107/104 to discuss self-care with Doc Swiner.

 

 

 

