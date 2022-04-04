Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Here's What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith's Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]

We spend a lot of time talking about our favorite musicians here on the “Hot Spot,” so it was only right for Da Brat to recap the biggest night in music at this year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony that went down over the weekend.

In addition to who won, who performed and who got snubbed at the 2022 GRAMMYs, we also have an update on the fallout for Will Smith following that heavily-talked-about slap he delivered to Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Let’s just say The Fresh Prince may be slowly losing his crown.

Get the full stories in today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey SmileyMorning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Here's What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith's Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

