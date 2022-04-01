Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Talks Last Moments With Traci & Dedicating Latest Acting Role In Her Memory

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a rough few weeks on R&B fans and loyal viewers of Braxton Family Values after the death of Traci Braxton following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On the eve of what would be Traci’s 51st birthday, we had the delight of having her little sister, R&B legend Toni Braxton, call in to share some fond family memories and her plans to honor Traci with a starring role in Lifetime’s latest film, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to our exclusive with Toni Braxton below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Talks Last Moments With Traci & Dedicating Latest Acting Role In Her Memory  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Jonathan Majors Glistening And Chiseled Abs Send Lady…

 7 hours ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 9 hours ago
04.01.22
5 items

5 Melanated Beauties Who Boldly Cut Their Hair

 1 day ago
03.31.22

Want Student Loan Forgiveness? Talk To The President

 2 days ago
03.30.22

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 3 days ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 4 days ago
03.28.22
Close