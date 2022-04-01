Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mind Body Business: Maria More Shares Top Healthy Habits You Should Be Teaching Your Kids [WATCH]

Maria More always does her best to look out for us on all levels, and today in “Mind Body Business” she shares some key advice on how to make sure your kids are at optimal health.

From adequate sleep and proper nutrition to making sure hygiene is in check — no Philly cheesesteak armpits in Maria’s household! — these five tips are guaranteed to give your kids the necessities they’ll need in order to grow into full-functioning adults.

Get the facts below from Maria More in “Mind Body Business” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Mind Body Business: Maria More Shares Top Healthy Habits You Should Be Teaching Your Kids [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close