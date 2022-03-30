Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We had the true honor of speaking with Reverend Wheeler Parker, cousin of the late Emmett Till, to discuss his feelings on the recent passing of a bill that finally recognizes lynching as a hate crime.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Parker not only broke down their long road to get this bill passed, but he even took the time to describe the personality of the infamous 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched for whistling at a white woman during days of segregation in the South.  As we all know now, it was later proven to be a whole lie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear Reverend Parker below in today’s “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as he reflects on his impactful cousin Emmett Till and the bill that his senseless 1955 murder helped to inspire:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 1 day ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On…

 2 days ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Chris Rock Brought the West Philly Out… "Will…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair…

 3 days ago
03.28.22
Close