Does Your Raleigh Teen Need A Summer Job?

Continue reading 4 Fashion Trends We Observed At The 2022 Oscars

4 Fashion Trends We Observed At The 2022 Oscars

[caption id="attachment_3594827" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Livingston / Getty[/caption] We're still on a fashion high from this weekend's Oscars. Although the red carpet looks caused tons of buzz, the looks from Vanity Fair's fete were just as good, if not better. For some reason, afterparty attire is always better than the outfits spied at the main event. Both events produced noteworthy trends that we will likely see in the following weeks. With the Grammys right around the corner and the Met Gala a little over a month away, these looks are a prelude to what we can expect. We've seen the starlets dominate bright pink hues over the last couple of weeks, but this time around, they stepped it up a notch with bolder, more vibrant colors. That's just one of the many trends we spotted on the red carpet. RELATED STORIES: According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season If you're looking for some fashion inspiration for the coming months, check out four trends you'll want to incorporate into your Spring and Summer wardrobes, as told by the Oscars' red carpet.