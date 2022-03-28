Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thornton Shares Tips On How To Save Money When Booking Your Summer Vacations [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Even though it may not feel like it outside in most areas, the spring season is officially upon us!

Today in “Money Matters,” our cash-saving queen Jini Thornton drops some gems on how to get the best price on everything from booking hotels to nabbing cheap fights when traveling.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jini shares some amazing insight into things that most travelers don’t usually consider, including the optimal day of the week to check in, the worst day to check out of a room and even the best places to go online when getting your flight secured. You’re welcome in advanced.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Save the most this spring by watching this special episode of “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Jini Thornton Shares Tips On How To Save Money When Booking Your Summer Vacations [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 11 hours ago
03.28.22

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On…

 14 hours ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her…

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Chris Rock Brought the West Philly Out… "Will…

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair…

 1 day ago
03.28.22

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Galveston County's Redistricting Plan

 1 day ago
03.27.22

Rep. Cori Bush To Co-Lead Health Care Hearing

 2 days ago
03.27.22

‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey…

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Keisha Russell Denounces CRT And Ketanji Brown Jackson

 5 days ago
03.24.22

Megan Thee Stallion Is Coming To The Big…

 5 days ago
03.24.22
Close