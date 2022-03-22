Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Kanye West’s Friend Theophilus London Confronts D.L. Hughley While Out At A Restaurant

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
Da Brat rounds out what’s heating up in the headlines with today’s “Hot Spot” report, including yet another chapter in Kanye West vs. D.L. Hughley, Beyoncé’s reported plans for an epic Oscar performance this coming weekend and the unfortunate passing of gospel veteran LaShun Pace.

Key Bey, who achieved her first “Best Original Song” nomination for the King Richard soundtrack single “Be Alive,” is said to be planning a virtual performance from the same Compton tennis courts that Venus and Serena Williams once practiced at to become the sports legends they’ve transformed into today.

On a more controversial note, Ye affiliate Theophilus London made a bold claim recently about confronting D.L. at swanky Miami restaurant Nobu, which the celebrated comedian gladly commented on in order to explain what really happened.

LaShun Pace sadly died of organ failure while waiting on a kidney transplant that had her on dialysis for several years. She’ll be remembered for hit music that spans back to the late ’80s, in addition to being survived by family and fans that loved her tremendously.

Get the full scoop in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Kanye West’s Friend Theophilus London Confronts D.L. Hughley While Out At A Restaurant  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

