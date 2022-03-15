Summer Jobs For Teens With The City Of Raleigh

CLOSE
The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 to develop their skills and prepare for future employment by spending the summer working for the City of Raleigh.
Program Update: February 15, 2022
The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program (RSYEP) remains committed to serving our Raleigh youth. The health, safety and well-being of our youth, program staff and partners remain our highest priority.
KEY DATES:
- 2022 Application and Interview process willbegin February 15
- 2022 Application and Interview process willend March 25
- Mandatory Virtual Orientation: May 14
- Work Dates: June 21 – August 5
PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:
- Be age 15-18 as of May 31, 2022
- Live within the Raleigh city limits
- Be available to work June 21-August 5, 2022
- Attend program orientation on May 14, 2022.
- Be the only one in your household participating in this program
- If you choose the virtual option, must have computer and internet access
- Not miss more than 4 program days
- Not be enrolled in summer school
- Must have an NC State Issued ID, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or current School Report Card that shows a Raleigh zip code at the time of interview. No exceptions.
HOW TO APPLY:
VACCINATION INFORMATION:
- As of September 2021, all new employees must be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus for in-person or hybrid.
- If there is a medical reason or sincerely held religious belief preventing you from receiving an available COVID-19 vaccination, and you are selected as a candidate for consideration, we have an accommodations process in place for those requests.
- For candidates that are interested in virtual/remote employment only, COVID-19 vaccination is not required.
Check out our recap video made by the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program!
