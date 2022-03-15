Summer Jobs For Teens With The City Of Raleigh

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

[caption id="attachment_3586657" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] The 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards are well underway and we're already swooning at the LEWKS that some of our favorite celebrities are serving. From Halle Berry to Issa Rae, the faces are beat, the outfits are insane, and everyone is absolutely glowing! Tonight’s award ceremony honors achievements in film and television and has brought out the likes of our faves such as Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, Serena Williams, the cast of Pose, and more, all of which showed up to serve style, face, and fashion goals for the elegant night ahead. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are the hosts of the night's big award show and they certainly did not come to play when it came to turning heads on the red carpet, with Nicole dazzling in all pink and Taye looking rather dapper in his black tailored suit. The three-hour awards show airs tonight, Sunday, March 13th, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the CW and TBS and is set to be one of the biggest nights in film and television this year! And while we're excited to watch the show and see who takes home some of the biggest awards, we can't stop thinking about how the gworls (and gentlemen) absolutely stole the show ahead of the big event. From the stunning Robin Theade in her black and silver gown to the show-stopping Aunjanue Ellis in her blush pink ensemble, let's recap some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!