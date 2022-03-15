Will Smith Says There’s Never Been Infidelity In His Marriage With Jada Pickett Smith

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have repeatedly shared that they’ve crafted their own unique terms and conditions when it comes to marriage.

Although the couple has publicly discussed their marriage to a degree some would say is ad nauseam, Will thinks sharing information about his and Jada’s marriage may benefit others who crave “real” conversations about the realities of love and having a spouse.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The King Richard star gave more insight into that in his latest interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning. He shared that even though he and Jada have had romances outside of their 25-year marriage, there’s never been any cheating on either part.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never,” the actor explained. “Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

Simply put, what Will and Jada define as marriage, many others have classified as an open marriage.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people,” Smith additionally told King. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

While promoting his book Will last year, the recent SAG Award winner told Oprah that he and Jada decided several years ago to prioritize making themselves happy first before presenting themselves to each other in their marriage.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex,” Will said then of reactions to his and Jada’s arrangement.

We doubt this is the last time the Smith’s unconventional marriage will make headlines — but if it works for them, it works for us.

RELATED:

Will Smith Gets Emotional During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech For ‘King Richard’

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Light Of Her Alopecia Complexities On Instagram

Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed 20 photos Launch gallery Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed 1. Nobody:



Jada Pinkett twice a month: Man I don’t really love Will like that. — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) October 27, 2021 1 of 20 1 of 20 2. 2 of 20 2 of 20 3. jada when will ask for a smidgen of coochie pic.twitter.com/IWKrBtkAHE — Stanley Earl (@OGPO0H) October 27, 2021 3 of 20 3 of 20 4. Nobody:



Jada Pinkett: “you know that nigga Will don’t know how to fuck, right?” pic.twitter.com/aVaoW1Gyf9 — ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ʙᴇ sᴛᴜᴘɪᴅ (@BarkyBoogz) October 27, 2021 4 of 20 4 of 20 5. Nobody:



Nobody at all



Not a soul:



Jada Pinkett, unprovoked: pic.twitter.com/3Wkdno8NXH — 🧼ً (@Goose_Haley) October 27, 2021 5 of 20 5 of 20 6. Jada keeps embarrassing Will in front of the whole world yoh. https://t.co/nxB5ovmHvC — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄🌞 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) October 27, 2021 6 of 20 6 of 20 7. 7 of 20 7 of 20 8. 8 of 20 8 of 20 9. who keeps asking jada pinkett-smith questions ??? — 🌱 (@BALUCIAGA) October 27, 2021 9 of 20 9 of 20 10. jada pinkett-smith every other month



pic.twitter.com/tKb9nquXHR — 🅿️ushin’ 🅿️ooch (@poochivicious) October 27, 2021 10 of 20 10 of 20 11. No one :



Jada : " I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month " pic.twitter.com/3UkOtlpjXD — 𝕁𝕚𝕟•𝕂𝕒𝕫𝕒𝕞𝕒𓃵🇯🇲🅴 (@JuniorCartxer) October 27, 2021 11 of 20 11 of 20 12. 12 of 20 12 of 20 13. Will just be chillin out, maxin, relaxin all cool and then here comes Jada https://t.co/htrTkJq2te — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 27, 2021 13 of 20 13 of 20 14. “That Jada and that Will love” has aged so badly ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ https://t.co/2obUcr5lUr — maddy perez (@reesekellyy) October 27, 2021 14 of 20 14 of 20 15. 15 of 20 15 of 20 16. Nobody:



Jada telling her and Will business once again



Black Twitter to Will:



pic.twitter.com/yn0xknioPi — NURSE TERRI 🌸💜 (@MRS_R_BOND) October 27, 2021 16 of 20 16 of 20 17. Jada doesn’t want to be with Will anymore and instead of her just ending that marriage, she is going to take us on her journey through unhappiness lmao. Like mama please!!!! You making me feel bad for a man!! — Brittany♚ (@britshaniece) October 27, 2021 17 of 20 17 of 20 18. everything i’ve learned about Jada and Will Smith’s marriage i’ve learned against my will — irene (@writtenbyirene) October 27, 2021 18 of 20 18 of 20 19. Jada Pinkett Smith Shakur Alsina really needs to just leave us the fuck alone. Jesus Christ — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) October 27, 2021 19 of 20 19 of 20 20. JADA PINKETT SMITH, IF U GO ONE WEEK WITHOUT TELLING US ABOUT YOUR MARRIAGE , ILL DONATE 750K TO ANY CHARITY U CHOOSE. pic.twitter.com/P5aWXNVIs5 — Bowser #LastOfTheFamilyMen (@_JustALizard_) October 27, 2021 20 of 20 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed [caption id="attachment_1050399" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Jada Pinkett Smith and her Red Table Talk program became one of the most popular shows in the modern talk show era due to its hosts and their unflinching honestly and openness. In the latest episode, Pinkett Smith essentially said to her guest Gwyneth Paltrow that Will Smith wasn’t good in bed and Twitter is reacting as you can expect. Pinkett Smith invited Paltrow to the program on Wednesday (October 27) to discuss Paltrow’s upcoming Sex, Love & goop program coming to Netflix. The subject of sex arose during their talk, and it was Pinkett Smith seemingly throwing her husband of 23 years in Smith under the proverbial bus once more. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old,” Pinkett Smith said regarding how it’s difficult to discuss sexual desires with your mate. “That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.” Paltrow interjected saying, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed,” to which Pinkett Smith confirmed by saying uttering the word “crushed” in response. Pinkett Smith added, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.” Folks on Twitter are currently having a field day with this latest mic drop from Jada Pinkett Smith and some are wondering if Will Smith is okay. We’re taking no sides in this debate and are here to just report the facts. Check out the reactions below. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/1231984313942522/ — Photo: Getty SEE: Gary's Tea: Is Jada Pinkett-Smith In An Entanglement With Duane Martin?! [WATCH] SEE: Will Smith Gives 50+ And Fabulous On The Cover Of GQ Magazine’s November Issue HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Will Smith Says There’s Never Been Infidelity In His Marriage With Jada Pickett Smith was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com