The Durham City Council Is Accepting Applications To Fill An At-Large Council Seat

All submitted applications are public records and will be posted to this page for public review.

The At-Large City Council vacancy appointment process will proceed with the following timeline:

Friday, March 11–Friday, March 25: Applications accepted through March 25 at 5 p.m.

Applications accepted through March 25 at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at 1 p.m.: City Council identifies finalists for appointment consideration during its regularly scheduled Work Session.

City Council identifies finalists for appointment consideration during its regularly scheduled Work Session. Monday, May 2 at 4 p.m.: City Council interviews finalists at a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers.

City Council interviews finalists at a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers. Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.: City Council will conduct a public comment period during a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers, and will then make its final selection.

City Council will conduct a public comment period during a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers, and will then make its final selection. Oath of Office Date: City Clerk will coordinate with the appointee to select a date and time to administer their oath of office.

Related Stories Durham Rent Relief Program Closes February 6th

All meetings and work sessions will be available for the public to watch virtually. View the press release for details on ways to watch.

DURHAM CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF AT-LARGE COUNCIL SEAT VACANCY

Application Period: March 11, 2022 – March 25, 2022, 5 p.m.

The Durham City Council is accepting applications to fill the At-Large Council Seat for the unexpired term of former City Council Member Charlie Reece, who resigned from the Durham City Council to relocate with his family outside of Durham. The At-Large Vacancy expires in November 2023. View the notice as a PDF | View the press release

Candidates for the position must:

Be at least 21 years of age

Live within the corporate city limits of Durham

Be a registered voter within the Durham County Board of Elections

Be current on City and County taxes at the time of application submission

APPLICATION

The deadline to receive applications with completed questionnaires by electronic or hardcopy, is close of business Friday, March 25, 2022 at 5 p.m.

English Application (PDF)

Print copies are available at the City Clerk’s Office at the address listed below

Submit Via Email

Applications with completed questionnaires must be emailed and received at city.clerk@durhamnc.gov between Friday, March 11, 2022 through Friday, March 25, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Submit Via U.S. Mail or In Person

Applications with completed questionnaires will be accepted in person at the address below, or by U.S. Mail postmarked by the deadline to:

City Clerk’s Office

101 City Hall Plaza, Second Floor

Durham, NC 27701

CONTACT INFORMATION

For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166, ext. 12266, Monday–Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.