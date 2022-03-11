Fitness & Nutrition
Get Fix at Dix: Yoga in the Park

African American woman doing yoga outside by river

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Enjoy the nature and tranquility of Dix Park with a yoga class to increase strength and flexibility. All fitness levels welcome! This program is free thanks to Dix Park Conservancy donors.

Monday Yoga Instructor: Patrice Graham

  • Find Your Flow – 1st + 3rd Mondays: Move to the unique rhythm of your breath and body with this vinyasa flow practice.

  • Let’s Begin – 2nd + 4th Mondays: Perfect for those brand new to yoga, restarting after a break, or coming back to basics.

Time: 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Location: Flowers Field

Tickets: Participation is limited for each class. Tickets are required. Registration opens one week in advance at 12:00 pm.

REGISTRATION

COVID-19 Safety Reminders

Please stay home if you are sick! A 6-foot distance should be maintained between yourself and other participants in the program. Visit Raleigh Parks COVID-19 page for the latest information and guidance.

Know Before You Go

  • Bring a yoga mat and/or a towel and a filled water bottle.
  • There are port-a-johns available, but they may be a significant walk from the yoga location.
  • The minimum age is 12 years old and minors must be registered and accompanied by an adult.

Accessibility

Dorothea Dix Park continues to strive to be accessible and welcoming for visitors, including those with disabilities. Currently, portions of Dorothea Dix Park, including some areas where programs and events occur, have uneven surfaces and are not fully accessible. Accessibility is a primary focus for early park improvements and all future planning and development.

Parking: Accessible parking spaces are available in all lots.

Restrooms: Accessible port-a-johns are located at the Big Field and Flowers Field. Indoor accessible restrooms are available in the newly renovated Chapel.

Programs and events: Raleigh Parks Inclusion Services works with community members to support participation. To request a program modification based on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), please complete and submit the Accommodation Request Form or contact Inclusion Services staff at 919-996-2147 or ParksInclusion@raleighnc.gov.

 

