Check Out These Easter Events Happening Around Cary

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hoppin’ Around Cary Easter Egg Hunt

Week-Long, Self-Guided Search

April 8 at 10 a.m. to April 17 at 5 p.m. | All Ages | Free | Multiple eggs hidden around Cary

Hop, hop, hop! The Easter Bunny has hidden nine giant Easter eggs all around Cary. Can you help us find them? Join us for a town-wide Easter egg hunt by solving the clues that will be provided on April 8. When you find an egg at one of our parks, scan the QR code with your smartphone and enter your name, email address (or parent or guardians if under 18), and phone number. If you find multiple eggs, be sure to scan each one’s unique QR code to receive an entry for that location. The more eggs you find, the more chances you will have to win! One entry per family per egg, please! Clues for finding the eggs will be posted to this web page on April 8.

The winning person or family will receive an exclusive Easter basket filled with goodies and activities to enjoy!

Hippity Hoppity Easter Egg Hunt

Registration Required

In Person | April 9 | Free | Age 3-12 |

Resident registration March 9

Nonresident registration March 22

Two locations to choose from. Register your child for one location.

Middle Creek High School Football Stadium | 8:45-10:30 a.m. | 018790

Alston Ridge Middle School Football Field | 8:45-10:30 a.m. | 018789

Grab your Easter baskets and join us for an egg hunt for the little bunnies. The Easter Bunny is so excited about this in-person egg hunt that he’s delivered LOTS of eggs!Registration is required and each child must register. Please bring your own basket for the Easter eggs. Gates open at 8:45 a.m. for check-in, where you’ll receive your wristband to participate. Enjoy a magician, juggler, an LED hooper artist, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny and more before the egg hunt begins!

Egg hunt areas will be divided up by age as shown below. Children will be directed to their hunt area on the day of the event.

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-9

Ages 10-12

*Event will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, please check this webpage and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates or a cancellation notice.

Easter Fun Basket

Registration Required

Local Pickup Only | 018787 | $10 | Age 3-8 | Herb Young Community Center Resident registration Mar 9 Nonresident registration Mar 22

Easter fun in a basket! Sign up for this family activity basket filled with eggs for hiding, Easter crafts, game ideas, sidewalk chalk, treats and more! Local pick up dates are April 3 & 4. When you arrive the Easter Bunny will deliver the basket to your car! Staff will be on hand to snap a photo of your little ones and the bunny for you. This basket is just the right size for one child. Register each child separately. Registration ends March 29 while supplies last. An email with pickup information will be sent after registration ends. Local pickup only. Breakfast with the Bunny April 2 | 9-10 a.m. | Herbert C. Young Community Center $5 for ages 10 & up; $4 for ages 3-9; free for 2 & under Advance ticket purchase required Join the Easter Bunny for a delicious continental breakfast provided by the Cary Teen Council. Muffins, donuts, fresh fruit, and more will be served. Be sure to bring your Easter smiles as the Easter Bunny will be available for photos and videos for ticket holders. There will be a private egg hunt immediately after breakfast, weather permitting, exclusively for ticket holders. Tickets are required for this Cary Teen Council fundraiser and are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 7 at Herbert C. Young Community Center. No tickets will be sold the morning of. For more information, call (919) 460-4965.

5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 1. Rihanna Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Anifa Mvuemba Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Precious Lee Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Zerina Akers Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Aurora James Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion [caption id="attachment_3453308" align="alignnone" width="844"] Source: The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty[/caption] We all dream of a world rooted in equality. That’s one of the many reasons ‌we commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD). Since 1911, IWD has been a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. It’s more than just a day. It’s a call to action. This year's motif is #BreakTheBias. Black women worked relentlessly to dismantle the biases designed to break us in one way, shape, or form. There are many examples of trailblazing women who have burst through iron walls with nothing but will, drive and determination in mind. Rihanna Fenty is living proof that you can enter one industry, dominate it, and move on once you've mastered them all. Going from a record deal to a billion-dollar empire is no easy feat, but she proves that biases are meant to be broken - especially if you're a woman. ‌Black women shape culture effortlessly. We also know that Black women set the trends that keep the fashion world yearning for more. When we aren't showing up as our fashionable selves, we make history by advocating for one another and holding the fashion industry accountable. Many women are worthy of recognition on International Women's Day, but today we're highlighting five who paved the way for the dreamers who want to break biases. Ahead, find five stylish Black women leaving their mark on the industry.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark