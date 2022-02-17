The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55

It’s been a big week. Super Bowl happened in LA and we celebrated the day of Love…well, some of us did. Next, the duo undresses Nelly and Lil Fizz accidentally exposing themselves on social media and the chaos on Instagram. Plus, have you heard of ‘conscious co-parenting’? Lore’l and Eva are gonna break this new term down for you.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Black women are done with Kanye West.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

Close