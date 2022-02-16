Know A College Student Looking For A Non-Profit Internship?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer internships offer a crucial pathway to future employment for the next generation of nonprofit leaders. However, the universality of unpaid internships in the nonprofit sector create financial hurdles for students to participate in experiential learning.

In an effort to diversify the pool of young nonprofit professionals in North Carolina, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation established the Non-Profit Internship Program (NPIP) in 2011. Since 2011, the program has awarded paid internship opportunities to more than 200 Pell grant-eligible college and university students enrolled in four-year institutions across the state. This year, the program will continue through a collaboration of funders to offer paid internships for the summer of 2022.

Funders involved in the collaboration in 2022 include:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC Foundation Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust Foundation for a Healthy High Point Reidsville Area Foundation Weaver Foundation Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation

Related Stories Spread Some Cheer to a Family in Need this Holiday Season

Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams Schedule Students spend a minimum of eight weeks during the summer with host organizations. Internships offer a range of exposure and skill-building opportunities in areas such as research, community outreach, public policy, communications, fundraising and social media. Details and workplans for each intern vary by organization; however, host organizations must provide the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation with a workplan that ensures a rewarding experience, substantive opportunities, and adequate supervision for their intern. In addition to the internship, students will have the opportunity to connect with other interns in the program and participate in on-going professional development throughout the summer. Compensation Interns receive a taxable stipend of $3,200 of which the funder provides two-thirds ($2,133) in a lump sum to organizations. Host organizations must provide the remaining one-third ($1,067) and are responsible for paying the stipend to the intern. (Please note: The remaining one-third of the stipend is not paid by the school which the student currently attends.) Each Host Organization is eligible for only one intern per summer. Role of ZSR Staff ZSR Staff coordinate the Non-Profit Internship Program, which entails overseeing candidate recruitment, confirming interns/site matches, authorize grant payments to host sites and organizing professional development opportunities for interns during the summer. ZSR Staff also oversee the fulfillment of the NPIP Program Agreement Form. Host organizations that meet eligibility requirements have purview over interviewing, matching with, supervising, and paying interns. Host organization applicants contact: Clare Bradshaw at clareb@zsr.org. Student applicants contact: Clare Bradshaw at clareb@zsr.org. Eligibility Eligible students must be: A rising sophomore, junior, or senior enrolled full-time in a four-year North Carolina college or university; OR

A rising sophomore, junior or senior North Carolina resident enrolled full-time in a four-year accredited college outside the state; AND

Pell grant-eligible in the academic year in which they apply for NPIP. As a part of the application process, students will be asked to upload their Student Aid Report verifying their Pell grant eligibility. Students can access this document through their FAFSA login. Click here for further directions. Students ineligible for a Pell grant due to documentation issues or criminal conviction may be eligible and should contact Clare Bradshaw. For more information, check the Non-Profit Internship Program FAQs. Students of color are encouraged to apply. *Please note that some internships will have additional eligibility requirements which will be outlined on the application. Eligible ZSR Host Organizations must*: Receive a ZSR grant between November 2018 and May 2021;

Pay the intern $1,067 (one-third of the overall stipend); and

Agree to and complete the Program Agreement Form prior to being accepted into the program. **This information applies to ZSR grantees ONLY . For ZSR, host organizations may apply by invitation only. Matching Process Once a student’s eligibility has been verified, his or her application will be forwarded to the appropriate organization(s). This begins the Matching Period, which lasts a few weeks. During this period, organizations will review received applications, decide whom to interview, and make arrangements with the students to conduct interviews. Once an organization has decided on their intern, they will send the student a Program Agreement Form to complete and sign. (Note: A student may receive multiple offers, but can only accept one internship.) The Matching Period culminates on Match Day, when organizations submit their signed Program Agreement Forms to the ZSR coordinators, signifying a “match.” For more information, contact Clare Bradshaw at clareb@zsr.org. Before applying, please see Non-Profit Internship Program FAQs. The deadline to apply for the Non-Profit Internship Program is February 21, 2022 by 12pm (noon). Apply Now