Wake County Libraries to Celebrate Black Brilliance with More than 50 Free Programs

Wake County Public Libraries will celebrate Black Brilliance with more than a month of free programs focusing on Black art, history, creativity and culture. More than 50 opportunities, including author talks, community art projects, concerts and even a family-friendly dance party, will be hosted across more than 20 locations in the county. “From folk music to New York Times bestselling crime authors, we couldn’t be more excited to see our Wake County Libraries offering this wonderful variety of free events celebrating Black brilliance,” said Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner and liaison to the Library Commission.
Led by artists, authors, entrepreneurs, journalists and library staff, these programs allow all ages to explore numerous topics and events, with most requiring no registration.
“We’re proud our libraries are recognizing the defining contributions Black artists, authors and others have made on the communities of Wake County and beyond,” said Dr. West, Wake County Commissioner.
“We invite everyone to celebrate with us not only during this month of cultural significance, but all year long as we honor the vibrancy of Black arts, literature, music and more in our county programming,” said Wake County Commissioner and Vice-Chair Shinica Thomas.
FEATURED PROGRAMS:
- United Strings of Color Orchestra, Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a Yoruba folktale, Ijapa and Mr. Igbin, performed by United Strings of Color featuring original music by local Black composer, Elmer Gibson. Following the folktale, stay for the Instrument Zoo where participants can try a violin or viola. Sponsored by the Triangle Park Chapter of the Links, Inc. Join us at the Northeast Regional Library in Raleigh! Open to all ages, no registration needed.
- Patchwork Stories, Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.Join us as Courtney Napier, Raleigh journalist and founder of Black Oak Society, shares a historical journey of quilting in North Carolina’s Black community. Meet a local quilter and create your own patchwork story at the Richard B. Harrison Community Library in Raleigh. Open to all ages, no registration needed.
- An Afternoon with Kelly Starling Lyons, Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.Former Piedmont Laureate and children’s book author Kelly Starling Lyons will discuss her works and read an excerpt from her latest book, “She Persisted: Coretta Scott King.” Register here for this virtual event.
- Black Brilliance Celebration: Featuring DJ Ed Luva, Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.Join us to celebrate Black history and culture with music, crafts and books at the Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex. Meet DJ Ed Luva, create a quilt square craft and explore new reads by Black authors. Open to all ages, no registration required.
- Authors in Conversation: S.A. Cosby with Eryk Pruitt, Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m.Join local author Eryk Pruitt for a chat with his good friend S. A. Cosby, the New York Times bestselling author of “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland.” They’ll read from their upcoming books, talk about writing crime fiction and answer questions from the audience. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the program at the Village Regional Library in Raleigh.
MORE BLACK BRILLIANCE EVENTS:
- School Age Events, designed for K – 5th graders
- Teen Events, designed for 6 – 10th graders
- Adult and Senior Events
- All Ages Events, appropriate for all audiences
BOOKS CELEBRATING BLACK BRILLIANCEBrowse and request titles from librarian-curated booklists:
5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay
5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay
1. 68th Annual Emmy AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. 76th Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. 2019 Academy Awards
Source:Regina King's Instagram 3 of 5
4. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 5
5. amfAR GalaSource:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark