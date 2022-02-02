Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Wake County Libraries to Celebrate Black Brilliance with More than 50 Free Programs

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Family

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Wake County Public Libraries will celebrate Black Brilliance with more than a month of free programs focusing on Black art, history, creativity and culture. More than 50 opportunities, including author talks, community art projects, concerts and even a family-friendly dance party, will be hosted across more than 20 locations in the county.“From folk music to New York Times bestselling crime authors, we couldn’t be more excited to see our Wake County Libraries offering this wonderful variety of free events celebrating Black brilliance,” said Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner and liaison to the Library Commission.

Led by artists, authors, entrepreneurs, journalists and library staff, these programs allow all ages to explore numerous topics and events, with most requiring no registration.

“We’re proud our libraries are recognizing the defining contributions Black artists, authors and others have made on the communities of Wake County and beyond,” said Dr. West, Wake County Commissioner.

“We invite everyone to celebrate with us not only during this month of cultural significance, but all year long as we honor the vibrancy of Black arts, literature, music and more in our county programming,” said Wake County Commissioner and Vice-Chair Shinica Thomas.

FEATURED PROGRAMS:

MORE BLACK BRILLIANCE EVENTS:

BOOKS CELEBRATING BLACK BRILLIANCEBrowse and request titles from librarian-curated booklists:

  • Celebrating Black Brilliance for Adults
  • Celebrating Black Joy for Teens

 

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Show

5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

Continue reading 5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

Happy Birthday to the style maven, Regina King! Today (January 15) the Academy Award winner turns 51 years old, and when she's not blowing us away in projects like Watchmen and The Harder They Fall, she's busy turning heads with her effortless style. Whether it's the Oscar's red carpet where she stole the show in a gorgeous all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, or if it's the premiere of her film One Night In Miami when she dazzled us all in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, or at the amFAR Cannes event where she left us all speechless in a stunning Schiaparelli black and white ball-gown, Regina King is sure to give us a slay, and she's sure to do it effortlessly. While we're celebrating this beauty's 51st birthday today, let's revisit five times that Regina King was our style goals and gave us an effortless slay.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black Brilliance , Libraries , Wake County

Videos
Latest

Jim Crow 2.0 Thrives Even As Black Republican…

 16 hours ago
12.30.23

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly…

 1 day ago
07.07.23

Here Are 5 Of The Most Beautifully Written…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

After Being Called A ‘Liar’ Lowndes County Sheriff…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Why Poll Claiming Most Americans Don’t Want Biden…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Trump Supporter Who Claims America Is Under A…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

DNC Party Chair Jaime Harrison Says People Spreading…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

White GOP Senator Thinks Any Black Woman Biden…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Conservatives Leave Out Key Facts From Claim That…

 5 days ago
02.25.21

Analysis: Georgia Anti-Voter Law Dramatically Increased Absentee Ballot…

 5 days ago
02.26.21
Close