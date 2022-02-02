Wake County Libraries to Celebrate Black Brilliance with More than 50 Free Programs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wake County Public Libraries will celebrate Black Brilliance with more than a month of free programs focusing on Black art, history, creativity and culture. More than 50 opportunities, including author talks, community art projects, concerts and even a family-friendly dance party, will be hosted across more than 20 locations in the county.



“From folk music to New York Times bestselling crime authors, we couldn’t be more excited to see our Wake County Libraries offering this wonderful variety of free events celebrating Black brilliance,” said Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner and liaison to the Library Commission.

Led by artists, authors, entrepreneurs, journalists and library staff, these programs allow all ages to explore numerous topics and events, with most requiring no registration.

“We’re proud our libraries are recognizing the defining contributions Black artists, authors and others have made on the communities of Wake County and beyond,” said Dr. West, Wake County Commissioner.

“We invite everyone to celebrate with us not only during this month of cultural significance, but all year long as we honor the vibrancy of Black arts, literature, music and more in our county programming,” said Wake County Commissioner and Vice-Chair Shinica Thomas.

