Meals On Wheels of Wake County Nourishes with Yoga Classes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Meals On Wheels of Wake County has partnered with the Raleigh, NC nonprofit organization You Call This Yoga to provide chair-based yoga to enhance the well-being of seniors. The free, in-person weekly classes will be “served up” before lunch at three Meals On Wheels’ Friendship Cafes for their members. Anyone sixty years old and over is eligible to join.

This partnership is an extension of a successful pilot program at the St. Saviour’s Center in downtown Raleigh. Locations for 2022 will be St. Saviours, Five Points Center for Active Adults, and Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Raleigh. Each will receive six months of classes. The objective of this project is to nourish the seniors’ physical, emotional and nutritional health.

“This opportunity greatly helps senior and disabled Meals on Wheels members manage the physical and emotional challenges of aging and limited mobility. We are thrilled to expand our programming partnership with You Call This Yoga,” said Sharon Lawson, Program Director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County.

“This partnership with Meals On Wheels brings You Call This Yoga back to intimately serving our community with chair-based yoga classes. Our dedicated teachers and support teams are thrilled to engage seniors and generate a fun, safe and healthy experience,” said Executive Director Howie Shareff.

11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond 1. FORVR MOOD Source:FORVR MOOD 1 of 11 2. Dosso Beauty Source:Dosso Beauty 2 of 11 3. Black Girl Sunscreen Source:Instagram 3 of 11 4. Fenty Beauty Source:Instagram 4 of 11 5. Pear Nova Source:Pear Nova 5 of 11 6. Organic Bath Co. Source:Organic Bath Co. 6 of 11 7. Beneath Your Mask Source:Beneath Your Mask 7 of 11 8. Curls Dynasty Source:Target 8 of 11 9. Afropick Source:Afropick 9 of 11 10. The Wrap Life Source:The Wrap Life 10 of 11 11. Shedavi Source:Shedavi 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond 11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond [caption id="attachment_3563942" align="alignnone" width="768"] Source: Shedavi / Shedavi[/caption] It's the most Blackity-Black time of year: Black History Month! This is the time for us to celebrate our Blackness, look back on what our ancestors accomplished, and continue to be their wildest dreams. It's also important to note that celebrating our #BlackBoyMagic and #BlackGirlMagic shouldn't only be limited to one month, but every day, 24/7, 365 days a year! Supporting Black businesses and sustaining our coins into the community is a great way to showcase our pride and stand by our own. Black creatives have successfully flipped the script on the beauty world. The industry that held us little to no regard has now been redesigned with an influx of brands created by us - for us. Black women have served as the tastemakers for the beauty game since the beginning of time, and now we can elevate on a larger scale. To keep our brands in business, we must make our coins count. After all, we're all we truly got. With many brands offering products in the skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and grooming spaces, our wants and needs will always be met. On that note, it's time for us to put our money where our mouth is. Whether you're ready to shop with some of your favorite brands or looking to be inspired by new names, we've got you covered! Here are 11 Black-owned beauty brands you need to shop throughout this glorious month and beyond. Happy Blackity, Black History Month brothers and sisters!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark