Meals On Wheels of Wake County Nourishes with Yoga Classes

Meals On Wheels of Wake County has partnered with the Raleigh, NC nonprofit organization You Call This Yoga to provide chair-based yoga to enhance the well-being of seniors. The free, in-person weekly classes will be “served up” before lunch at three Meals On Wheels’ Friendship Cafes for their members. Anyone sixty years old and over is eligible to join.
This partnership is an extension of a successful pilot program at the St. Saviour’s Center in downtown Raleigh. Locations for 2022 will be St. Saviours, Five Points Center for Active Adults, and Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Raleigh. Each will receive six months of classes. The objective of this project is to nourish the seniors’ physical, emotional and nutritional health.
“This opportunity greatly helps senior and disabled Meals on Wheels members manage the physical and emotional challenges of aging and limited mobility. We are thrilled to expand our programming partnership with You Call This Yoga,” said Sharon Lawson, Program Director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County.
“This partnership with Meals On Wheels brings You Call This Yoga back to intimately serving our community with chair-based yoga classes. Our dedicated teachers and support teams are thrilled to engage seniors and generate a fun, safe and healthy experience,” said Executive Director Howie Shareff.
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond
1. FORVR MOODSource:FORVR MOOD 1 of 11
2. Dosso BeautySource:Dosso Beauty 2 of 11
3. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Fenty BeautySource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Pear NovaSource:Pear Nova 5 of 11
6. Organic Bath Co.Source:Organic Bath Co. 6 of 11
7. Beneath Your MaskSource:Beneath Your Mask 7 of 11
8. Curls DynastySource:Target 8 of 11
9. AfropickSource:Afropick 9 of 11
10. The Wrap LifeSource:The Wrap Life 10 of 11
11. ShedaviSource:Shedavi 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark