Here’s Where You Can Get N95 Masks In The Triangle

The state is handing out free N95 masks. Here’s where you can get yours in the Triangle.

Durham County

Starting Feb. 1, masks can be picked up Durham County Libraries.

Main Library , 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham

, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham East Regional Library , 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham

, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham South Regional Library , 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham

, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham Southwest Regional Library , 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham

, 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Dr., Durham

Masks are also available for anyone getting COVID-19 tested at Optum Serve testing locations.

Durham County Memorial Stadium (750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

(750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily El Centro Hispano (2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

(2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily Wheels Fun Park (715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily

(715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily 414 E. Main St.: Saturday-Sunday only, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Orange County

Starting Jan. 31, the Orange County Health Department will distribute masks at two locations.

The Orange County Public Library 137 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Inter-Faith Council for Social Service (IFC) 110 W. Main Street, Carrboro Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wake County

Wake County Western Health & Human Services Center 111 James Jackson Ave., Cary, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wake County Northern Regional Center 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Wake County Eastern Regional Center 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Wake County Southern Regional Center 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Wake County Human Services Center (vaccine clinic location) 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.