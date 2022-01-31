Coronavirus
Here’s Where You Can Get N95 Masks In The Triangle

The state is handing out free N95 masks. Here’s where you can get yours in the Triangle.

Durham County

Starting Feb. 1, masks can be picked up Durham County Libraries.

  • Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham
  • East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham
  • South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham
  • Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham
  • Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Dr., Durham

Masks are also available for anyone getting COVID-19 tested at Optum Serve testing locations.

  • Durham County Memorial Stadium (750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
  • El Centro Hispano (2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
  • Wheels Fun Park (715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily
  • 414 E. Main St.: Saturday-Sunday only, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Orange County

Starting Jan. 31, the Orange County Health Department will distribute masks at two locations.

  • The Orange County Public Library

    137 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough

    Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

  • Inter-Faith Council for Social Service (IFC)

    110 W. Main Street, Carrboro

    Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wake County

  • Wake County Western Health & Human Services Center

    111 James Jackson Ave., Cary, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Wake County Northern Regional Center

    350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

  • Wake County Eastern Regional Center

    1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

  • Wake County Southern Regional Center

    130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

  • Wake County Human Services Center (vaccine clinic location)

    5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

