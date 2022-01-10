Arts & Entertainment
Want To Be On Shark Tank?

Daymond John

Source: Michael Desmond / Getty

If you have a business or product that is Shark Tank-worthy, this is your chance. A statement from ABC.com reads:

ATTEND AN OPEN CALL

In accordance with efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all remaining Shark Tank Season 13 casting calls are cancelled at this time. Our Season 13 casting efforts will move online for the foreseeable future—we encourage everyone interested in applying to visit https://sharktankcastingseason14.castingcrane.com/ and complete a short application. The Shark Tank casting team will review all online applications and you do not have to attend an in-person casting call to be considered for the show. Once you have submitted your application, we will contact you if we need more information.

Shark Tank looks forward to continuing to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams. We know that, during these difficult times, many small businesses across America are suffering and now, more than ever, we remain committed to helping our nation’s entrepreneurs and look forward to shining a light on the incredibly resilient spirit of the American entrepreneur.

The producers of ABC’s Shark Tank are searching nationwide to discover the next successful and possibly wealthy entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators and innovators. In each episode, aspiring entrepreneurs are given the chance to make their business quickly grow. Whether you have an idea, are a startup or are running a successful business and looking to scale upwards, if you feel you have a lucrative business or product that could use financial investment, then Shark Tank is looking for you. Casting directors are looking for entrepreneurs who can pitch their breakthrough business concepts, products, properties and services to moguls in hopes of landing investment funding. If selected, five self-made, brilliant but tough investors could be willing to invest in you and give you the funding you need to jumpstart your venture. According to the casting call, “Your business or product should be top-notch and something the Sharks will really want to sink their teeth into. It might even spark a bidding war between them. Who knows? You could be the fortunate entrepreneur who gets the Sharks to reveal their true level of interest and to bid up the price of your investment!”

 

